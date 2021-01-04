Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $34.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $64.60 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $51.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $791.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $824.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.16 million, with estimates ranging from $69.49 million to $249.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,557 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after buying an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,312. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.