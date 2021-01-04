Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.66. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
