BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $74,368.49 and approximately $357.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005394 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,146,458 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

