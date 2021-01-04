Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00280796 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004293 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 189.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

