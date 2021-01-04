Bitrue Coin Price Reaches $0.0410 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $5.36 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00306557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

