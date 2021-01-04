BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $727,422.27 and approximately $80,828.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00185594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

