BitcoinHD Hits Market Cap of $10.46 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.46 million and $11.39 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

