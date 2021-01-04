Bitcoin SV Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Korbit, ZB.COM and Bitkub. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,616,089 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, OTCBTC, IDAX, MBAex, Bitfinex, CoinZest, WazirX, Bitbns, CoinEx, BigONE, Huobi, Poloniex, FCoin, Koinex, CoinBene, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bitrue, Upbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, DragonEX, Kraken, Bibox, SouthXchange, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Bitkub, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Hotbit, Coinbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Korbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.