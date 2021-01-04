Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $765,608.77 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $765,608.77 and $234.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00016293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001371 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,372 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

