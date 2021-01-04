Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Achieves $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,802.37 or 0.99472052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00279177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00463287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00146747 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002585 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

