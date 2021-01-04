Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $911,413.05 and approximately $3,361.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00302252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.83 or 0.02052450 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

