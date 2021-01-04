Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.34 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $394.49 or 0.01271147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and $8.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,033.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00054941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00223740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

