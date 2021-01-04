Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.34 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $394.49 or 0.01271147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and $8.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,033.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00054941 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00223740 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001591 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000127 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003750 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000241 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

