Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Tops $281.15 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $15.14 or 0.00048463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $281.15 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,236.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01279876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00224938 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

