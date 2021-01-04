BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0878 on Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 459.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $614,854.34 and approximately $5,221.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 541% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00425002 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,037.29 or 0.95829544 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.