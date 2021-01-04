BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,359.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $127,359.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00339595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023298 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

