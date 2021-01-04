BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAT. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.