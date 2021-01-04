Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

