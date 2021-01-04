BidaskClub Upgrades The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

