BidaskClub Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGTI opened at $20.34 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

