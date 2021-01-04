BidaskClub Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,045,000 after purchasing an additional 121,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.