BidaskClub Downgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

