BidaskClub Downgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $53.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.