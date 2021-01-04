BidaskClub Downgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,412 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.