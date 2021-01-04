BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $91,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

