BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AAA)

BetaShares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA.AX) (ASX:AAA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$50.09.

