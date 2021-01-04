BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Tops $114.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $392,938.93 and $114.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.