Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

BBSI opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

