Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.10 price target on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE XPEV opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

