Bank of America Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Neutral

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 117,583 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

