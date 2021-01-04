Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $29.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.10. 2,450,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $260.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

