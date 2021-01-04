Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $30.14 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.86%. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

