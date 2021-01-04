Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.30 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and $7.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.