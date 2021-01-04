Axe One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,933.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market capitalization of $313,862.37 and approximately $126,933.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000114 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.