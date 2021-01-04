AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.75 billion and the lowest is $5.41 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $20.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.05 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,381 shares of company stock worth $9,317,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $69.79 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.