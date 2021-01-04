AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

T stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.44. 65,344,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,770,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

