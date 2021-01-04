Atlas Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $160,660.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00271507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00531574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00283948 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050814 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

