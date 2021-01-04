Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) will report sales of $378.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.76 million and the lowest is $378.41 million. Atlas reported sales of $288.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,829. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

