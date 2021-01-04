AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of AZN opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

