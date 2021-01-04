Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.84. 898,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 41.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

