Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 898,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,610. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.