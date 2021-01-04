Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.99

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 2257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

