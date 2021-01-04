Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $76.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,098. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

