Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0701 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $70.03 million and $3.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00254699 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

