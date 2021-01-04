Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AQST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 1,000,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.87. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.