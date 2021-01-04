AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 68,984 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 85.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68,984 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $2,241,263. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

