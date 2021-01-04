AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.20 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

