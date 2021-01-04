AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $677.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.