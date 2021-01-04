AQR Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telenav were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.70 on Monday. Telenav, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

