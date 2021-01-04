AQR Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 390,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 144.5% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 369.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 232,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 183,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $789.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.