AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,249 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

