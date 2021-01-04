Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.86

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $130.93, with a volume of 5612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.